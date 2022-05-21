Norrie wins fourth career title in Lyon

LYON: British top seed Cameron Norrie won his fourth career title and second of the season on Saturday when he defeated Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1 in the Lyon ATP final. World number 11 Norrie, who was runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021, recovered from squandering two match points in the second set to seal victory. It was Norrie’s first clay court title after hard court triumphs in Delray Beach this year and Indian Wells and Los Cabos in 2021. “It is my first title on the clay so it means a lot to me,” said Norrie. “I can’t be happier with how I handled everything this week. I had chances to close the matches in straight sets and get it done easier than usual and it didn’t go that way and I was able to let that go and respond. In the third set I moved really well and it is nice to get over the line.” Norrie and 47th-ranked Molcan now head for the French Open which gets underway in Paris on Sunday.