First Asia School Golf to be contested at Lahore Gymkhana today

LAHORE: Ayesha Hamid of American School of International Academics has emerged as an adherent promoter of ladies golf and will be playing host to the First Asia School Golf Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday. While sporty ladies and highly talented girls will appear in theme dress light blue and white to win honours and appealing prizes, also competing will be some enormously talented males who represent the early bird genre of golfers of Lahore Gymkhana and have been categorised as such as they prefer to indulge in golf activity in the earliest hours of the day all the year round and have been doing it for years and years thus fulfilling their fervour and appetite for golf. Furthermore, a part of the winning race will be a few enthusiastic and ardent players who carry the champions tag with their names as they are capable, masterly and gifted golfers and add considerable impact to the playing environment with their adroitness and deftness.

Ayesha Hamid shared that the competition for ladies is divided into four segments: gold, silver, bronze and seniors. In this way she hopes to make the competition an equitable one for the upcoming golf playing ladies too. Competing in gold category will be ladies who play to a handicap ranging between 0-15, silver category is for ladies who play to a handicap between 16-24 and bronze is for those whose handicaps are in the bracket 25-36. The seniors fall in the age starting from 60 years. This golfing engagement is bound to be elation filled and a source of delight for ladies who crave for opportunities to compete under intense conditions. Prominent and established ladies vying for honours are Ghazala Yasmin, Ana James Gill, Tehmina Ahmed, Amina Tiwana, Aisha Moazzam and Zeb un Nisa and with their participation the race for honours becomes vigorous and enthusiastic. An encouraging aspect is the participation of a considerable number of lady golfers who are in the process of development. Awareness is there that the task is ardous, formidable and certainly fatiguing and requires steadfastness and attentiveness.Names of such talented ones are Mina Zainab, Uzma Khurshid, Bushra Fatima and Rubab Haider. The men of golfing precision all prepared to shine in this event are Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Wazir Ali Khan, Ahsan Khawaja, Abdullah Farooqi and Asim Tiwana. They represent the classy ones of our national golf scene.