Pakistan’s participation in Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Open

LAHORE: The Pakistan ladies golf team, comprising Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz, is presently representing the country in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Open, Nefratiti Cup 2022 being held at El Gouna Golf Club Hurghada. Besides Pakistan, nine other countries are participating in this international tournament, including Canada, Jordan, South Korea, Morocco, Qatar, Russia, Tunisia, UAE and the host country Egypt. This is the first time that Pakistan has been invited to participate in this very prestigious event. The team manager, Mrs Amber Javed, who is also a member of the executive committee of the Pakistan Golf Federation, informed that at the end of the first day’s play, Pakistan’s star player Humna, who is the current national ladies golf champion, was tied with Sofia Essakali of Morocco for first place with a gross score of one under par: 71. However, based on a better count back, Humna’s name was placed at the top of the leaders’ board. In the battle of titans from each country, the Pakistan team is looking good with the players like Humna and Parkha, both competing with handicap of 1. Although golf is a game of nerves, the focus and determination will play its role to withstand the pressure of an international tournament. Pakistan players are all prepared and trained to do so. It merits special mention that the PGF has been taking very keen interest in promoting ladies golf both at the domestic and international levels, especially since Gen Hilal Hussain assumed its Presidentship in 2016. “It is important to compete in International tournaments”, said chairperson ladies golf Dr Asma Shami.