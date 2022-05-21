Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, May 22, 2022


Furniture exports up 89.34pc increase in 10 months

APP

Furniture exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 89.34pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 2021-22, Furniture worth $8,072 were exported as compared to the exports of $4,263 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Guar and guar products increased by 33.55pc, worth $38,778 as compared to exports of $29,037 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Gems exports decreased by 0.81pc as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $6,078 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year, which recorded US $6,128.

Submit a Comment