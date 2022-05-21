Rice exports increase 17.21pc in 10 months, reachm $2.051b

Rice exports from the country during 10 months of current financial year witnessed about 17.21pc increase as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 4,044,269 metric tons of rice valuing $2.051b exported as against the exports of 3.190,559 metric tons worth $1.750b of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, basmati rice exports from the country during the period under review also grew by 22.12pc and other rice by 15.44pc respectively as 532,407 metric tons of basmati rice valuing 574.220m exported as compared the exports of 508,691 metric tons worth $470.195m of same period of last year. In last 10 months of current fiscal year, country earned $1.477b by exporting about 3,411,862 metric tons of rice other than basmati as against the exports of 2,681,868 metric tons worth of $1.279b of same period last year. On month on month basis, rice exports from the country grew by 36.94pc in April 2022 as 461.513 metric tons of rice valuing $511.806m as against 307,546 metric tons worth of $189.616m of same month of last year. It is worth mentioning here that the food group imports into the country during the month of April 2022 food group imports into the country decreased by 12.61pc and recorded at $697.866m as against the imports of $777.958m of same month of last year. In last 10 months of current financial year, different food commodities valuing $7.747b imported as compared the imports of $6.899b of same period last year. During the period from July-April, 2021-22 food group imports into the country witnessed about 12.30pc increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.