SCO Secretary General holds talks in Moscow

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming held consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow. They exchanged opinions on the key aspects of the SCO’s activity in the rapidly changing geopolitical situation. They noted the relevance of the constructive and stabilising role of the SCO in the process of establishing a more just and multipolar world order, according to a statement issued by SCO Secretariat here. They also discussed improving mechanisms for combating terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border organised crime, and the financing of extremism and terrorism through drug trafficking, as well as information security. Special attention was paid to increasing the efficiency of the SCO Secretariat in the interests of further consolidating the SCO and strengthening its international position. During the visit, Zhang Ming was received by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The parties discussed the most effective aspects of the SCO’s activity in the current conditions. They emphasised the importance of further promoting multidimensional interaction within the organisation, constantly enhancing its role in global and regional affairs, including in the context of creating a just multipolar world order.