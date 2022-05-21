What’s the difference between jams, jellies and marmalades?

Fruity, sweet, tarty yet flavoursome, jams, jellies and marmalades are a lot more than fruits spreads, the mere aroma of these fruity treats are enough to revive the nostalgia of childhood days, when school lunch was all about a small portion of bread layered with these fruity sweet treats.

Interestingly, the taste and texture of these sweet treats are similar and so is the way of preparation, which is made by heating pectin, sugar, and acid.

While most of us still find it confusing to differentiate between jams, jellies and marmalades, here’s an actual insight into what makes these three similar things so different.

WHAT ARE JELLIES? — sweet, wiggly and aromatic jellies can make any dessert or bread treat delightful, but do you know what makes it different? Well, the difference in taste, texture of jelly depends on its ingredients and way of preparation. Jelly is made with fruit juice and not fruit pulp, which gives it a firm, clear, smooth, wiggly and a homogeneous consistency. Jellies are made by cooking fruit juice with sugar to release pectin, which is naturally found in fruits and it helps in thickening the texture of the juice. In some cases to enhance the texture pectin, sweeteners are added to the jelly mixture. How to eat – jellies have a thick and firm consistency and they are perfect to pair with toast, puddings, bagels, scones, or croissants.

WHAT IS JAM? — jams are sweet, loose and chunky as compared to jellies. Jams are made with mashed or chopped fresh fruits and sugar, this makes jam a more delightful sweet spread, which goes well with almost everything like parfaits, granola or smoothie bowls or shakes. Jams are made with whole ripe fruit, this is why most jams also have fruit bits. However, in commercial production pectin, sweeteners are added to give the desired consistency. In the context of jams the ratio has to be sugar: fruit. The loose and smooth consistency of jams makes it easy to add it to any dessert or just pour over shakes or smoothies, whereas the thick texture of jellies can be layered on toasts or pancakes. These popular fruits may look similar, but there’s a lot of difference in context of taste, flavour, way of making and ingredients used. While jellies have a firm and thick consistency, jams are loose and packed with fruit bits which goes well with almost everything. On the other hand, marmalades are high on aroma and flavour, but also have a subtle bitterness as they include peels, nuts and other ingredients. Interestingly, only jellies are made with fruit juice, the rest is made with whole ripe fruits and fruit extracts.

WHAT IS MARMALADE? — the sweet, tarty and slight bitter taste of Marmalade is made by using fresh fruit and peels cooked with some sugar. The fresh fruit is chopped and added to the blend along with citrusy peel, which gives it a fruit-like taste and the texture is clear and transparent. Marmalades can be made without any specific ingredient quantity, the taste and ratio of ingredients can vary from fruit to fruit. What makes this sweet treat different is its citrusy flavour with a subtle bitterness.