Coalition partners review current political situation

A high-level huddle of the coalition government took place at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Punjab’s capital Saturday, a statement issued in this regard said. Besides the prime minister, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, senior federal ministers, PML-N, and PPP leaders also attended the meeting, the statement said. The meeting’s participants discussed the ongoing political situation in the country, as the PTI pressurises the government for early elections and the economy deteriorates, the statement added. The participants also appreciated the incumbent government’s steps for the people’s welfare and expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of the prime minister. The political leaders also vowed to rectify the country’s economy through mutual cooperation. A day earlier, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that only a national government could steer the country out of the ongoing crisis “created” by the past government. During a meeting at the Zardari House on Friday, both the leaders agreed that Pakistan is their first priority, and they would take all steps needed for its betterment in consultation with all member parties of the ruling alliance. The meeting between the two key leaders of the ruling coalition is important in the backdrop of the ongoing political crisis in the country due to PTI’s pressure on the incumbent government to announce snap polls. According to a statement issued after the meeting, both sides also resolved that all decisions would be made in consultation with the coalition partners and the practice would continue in future also. The meeting was part of the ongoing consultations between the ruling coalition partners. On Thursday, Asif Zardari had a meeting with the former prime minister and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The PPP co-chairman thanked Shujaat for his complete support for the coalition government and also took him into confidence on the current political situation.