COAS, Turkish defence minister discuss regional peace, stability

Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed issues of mutual interest, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday. The two discussed regional stability, as well as defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security. According to the military’s media wing, the visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to regional security and connectivity and also reaffirmed Turkey’s full sport to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues. During the meeting, both COAS and the Turkish defence minister reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region. The Turkish national defence minister has met the army chief several times during the past few years. In a similar meeting last year, the army chief had said that both countries share a great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into an enduring partnership.