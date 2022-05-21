PM resolves to take ties between ‘Iron Brothers’ to new heights

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reiterated that the iron-clad ties between Pakistan and China would reach to new acme of bilateral cooperation, trust and affinities.

In a message on 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, the prime minister felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping, the governments and the people of the two countries. He said that Pakistan and China were brotherly countries, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Today has been a day when the two countries established diplomatic ties. The seeds of friendship during last 70 years had now grown into a strong and fruit-bearing tree, he added.

Since May 21, 1950, the leadership of the two countries had been playing their parts to further strengthen the time-tested ties, he added.

“I want to salute all the leadership of China and Pakistan who have transformed this unprecedented friendship into a cooperative strategic partnership between the Iron Brothers,” the prime minister observed.

The prime minister said that this iron-clad friendship would withstand tests of time, emerging situations, and enemies’ machinations. He also paid tributes to those who had sacrificed their lives for Pakistan-China friendship. Referring to Karachi terrorist incident, the prime minister said they saluted the Chinese brothers and sister who laid down their lives and expressed his condolence with the bereaved families. The prime minister resolved to eliminate the elements involved in such crimes. About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said it had laid the foundations to efface poverty from the region, foster economic cooperation, and regional connectivity, and bring stability. The CPEC augured and guaranteed the bright future of the coming generations, he added.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister posted “Our relationship with China has transformed into an Iron Brotherhood over last 71 years. This comprehensive strategic partnership has stood test of time & emerged as a factor of stability in the region & beyond. My congratulations to the govts & the peoples of both the countries.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan and China enjoyed exemplary fraternal relations rooted in people to people contacts and based on mutual respect. She said this during her visit to the Chinese Embassy here on the occasion of 71st Anniversary of establishment of Pakistan China diplomatic relations on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On the occasion she also read the message of the Prime Minister.

She said that Pakistan’s friendship with China started with strategic partnership and diplomatic relations. The people of Pakistan and China are bound in everlasting friendship, she said. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an example of Pakistan’s economic prosperity and strategic partnership, a symbol of economic growth and prosperity for the region’s youth and future generations, said the minister.

“Relations between Pakistan and China are of special importance because they start with the people of Pakistan and China”, she maintained. The minister remarked that whenever a new project was launched in Pakistan, the people believed that it would be for theirábenefit.

The people of both the countries were bound in an everlasting bond of love and fraternity, she said. Marriyum said that the unfortunate terrorist incident targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi was anáattempt to sabotage Pak-China relations. The minister said that the Prime Minister has re-examined the security infrastructure and mechanisms and was himselfámonitoring the situation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said when the Karachi incident took place, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled all his engagements and visitedáthe Chinese Consulate. She said the PM restored security mechanisms to thwart the dastardlyáattempts to sabotage Pak-China relations. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there was many ongoing and upcoming projects which were a clear manifestation of thisáideal and everlasting friendship between the two nations.

She extended her hearty congratulations to the people and government of China on this historic day.áThe ministeráalso cut the cake on the completion of 71 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations. Deputy Chief of Mission Ms Pang Chunxue also spoke on the occasion. Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid was also present on the occasion.