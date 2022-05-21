Army sets up 27 heatstroke relief centres in heatwave-hit areas

Pakistan Army has established 27 heatstroke relief centres in areas across the country facing searing heatwave particularly the desert belt of Thar and Cholistan.

The heatstroke relief centres were established on the special direction of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in Thar, Cholistan, and areas of Sindh namely across Karachi, Hyderabad, Gadra, MirpurKhas, Badin, Dadu and Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here on Saturday.

The heatstroke relief centres have also been established in other urban centres in Punjab where necessary medical care was being provided by Pakistan Army doctors and paramedics to ease lives of common people.

All necessary medical facilities and medicines have been provided at these centers where patients suffering from dehydration and gastroenteritis were being treated, it said.

NDMA provides firefighting equipment to Balochistan govt: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday provided critical fire fighting equipment to Balochistan government to handle massive bushfire erupted in the Sherani district’s forests.

On the direction of the prime minister, the federal government has given full support to the Balochistan government to control the bushfire, said the NDMA spokesman in a statement released here.

The NDMA official said that all possible assistance from Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary (FC) was continued to put out the fire. A wing of Pakistan Rangers under Article 245 has been participating in relief operations under the Balochistan government. The NDMA official said that a helicopter was also used for firefighting efforts being continued.

He said that the federal government and the NDMA was assuring all possible assistance to Balochistan. However, extremely difficult mountainous terrain was making it difficult to control forest fire, he said.