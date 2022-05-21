Mushaal seeks UN intervention to prevent Yasin’s conviction in fake cases

Senior Hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Saturday urged the United Nations to prevent conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik in fabricated and fictitious cases by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Addressing a joint press conference with Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mushaal said that the international community, the UN bodies and human rights organizations should wake up from their deep slumber as Indian authorities were bent upon convicting her husband in the fake cases on May 25.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization said that Yasin was subjected to constant physical and mental torture in the notorious Tihar Jail, where he suffered from a brain haemorrhage. The Hurriyat leader stated that Yasin was severely ill yet he was not given proper medical treatment which deteriorated his health conditions to the extent that she could not recognize him in the video. “Even international basic rights guaranteed for prisoners are not given to Yasin Malik,” she said. Mushaal went on to say that the senior Hurriyat leader had been kept in solitary confinement and nobody, not even his family members, were allowed to meet him.

She claimed that Indian authorities had crossed all limits of barbarism and fascism as they not only denied the Kashmiri leader of his legal right to fair trial but also deprived him of counsellor access. She said that denying Yasin the right to a fair trial was an open violation of the international law and human rights but the world at large observed criminal silence in this regard. She urged the international community to take notice of India’s blatant violations of international law and human rights protocols and declare Yasin a ‘protected personality’.

Yasin’s spouse demanded of the Pakistani government to declare the Kashmiri freedom fighter a prisoner of consciousness and lead a global campaign against Malik’s conviction in fabricated cases by the Indian courts. She requested the government of Pakistan to play active role in getting her and her daughter access to Yasin Malik.