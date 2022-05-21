Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A man gunned down his wife over domestic dispute here on Saturday and fled the scene. Police said that accused Azmat Ali hailing from Arianwala area of Sheikhupura was in dispute with his wife Ayesha.

An exchange of hot words took between the couple after which the culprit shot dead his wife and escaped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital and police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest. Woman along with cohort tortures husband to death in Sahiwal: A woman along with cohort tortured her husband to death and culprits fled the scene here on Saturday. According to details, Noureen Bibi hailing from suburban village 111-L had immoral relations with Sajid Ali, younger brother of Ameen, the husband of woman. When Ameen came to known about the immoral relations of his wife with his younger brother, he warned them both. The culprits tortured to death Ameen with iron rod and escaped the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital and police after registering a case against the culprits started raids for their arrest.