Bizenjo to complete tenure: minister

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Mir Asadullah Baloch on Saturday said that President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal Khan has filed the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at wrong time as the provincial government was going to present the budget within a month.

He said, in a statement, Jam Sahib had no required numbers to remove Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo from the seat of chief minister.

Asad Baloch said 18 members of BAP are with the chief minister and he would complete his tenure.

He said those who deviate from the party decision may get show-cause notice adding that the no-confidence motion had been submitted with an aim to get benefits in the budget. Baloch said 14 MPAs of his party had nominated Mir Qudoos Bizenjo as their parliamentary leader in Balochistan.