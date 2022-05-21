Commissioner reviews anti-encroachment activities

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis Saturday reviewed the ongoing anti-encroachment operations carried out at 24 thoroughfares of the provincial capital under the traffic management plan.

The commissioner, along with Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Deputy Commissioner, visited Bhatti Gate, Shah Alam Market, Circular Road and other areas of the city to monitor the traffic flow, cleanliness condition and illegal parking situation.

He said that 720 officials were deputed on 24 thoroughfares of the city for traffic management, cleanliness and to take action against encroachments etc. The administration deputed teams comprising employees of various departments on each road and tasked them to check traffic management, action against encroachments, maintaining cleanliness and parking spaces.

He added that the teams were working in coordination with district administration, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Lahore Development Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Police, Traffic Police, Parking Authority and Lahore Transport Company. Officials of these departments were jointly conducting the necessary operations. He said that three permanent and hundreds of temporary encroachments were demolished at Circular Road. The mechanism for maintaining traffic flow had been devised under the government guidelines, he added.