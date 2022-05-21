Rana Sanaullah approaches court for unfreezing bank accounts

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday approached a special court for unfreezing his bank accounts and property, frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in connection with a case.

A special court issued notices to the ANF on an application filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for the purpose and sought reply till May 25. The Judge, Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances, heard the drug trafficking case, wherein Rana Sanaullah and others appeared in the court.

A counsel on behalf of Rana Sanaullah argued before the court that the ANF had frozen property and bank accounts of his client, while submitting an application for unfreezing them. He submitted that his client was facing financial difficulties due to his frozen bank accounts and property. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned for unfreezing the accounts and property. Subsequently, the court issued notices to the ANF and sought reply till May 25.