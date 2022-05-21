Six killed in Iraq drone strikes blamed on Turkey

Drone strikes targeting Kurdish rebels killed at least six people, including three civilians, in northern Iraq on Saturday, local officials and the rebels said, blaming Turkey for the attack. Turkey routinely carries out attacks in northern Iraq, where the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has bases and training camps.

Saturday’s drone strikes targeted mountainous areas of Chamchamal district, west of the city of Sulaimaniyah, and the Makhmur refugee camp, the officials said. There was no immediate comment from the Turkish authorities. “Two Turkish drones struck twice,” said Heimin Bahjat, mayor of the village of Agjalar. “The second strike hit a pick-up truck, killing five people, including two civilians.”