SNGPL annual sports gala concludes

The fun-filled sports activities of Sui Northern Gas have concluded in Lahore. During the three-day sports gala, teams from all the regions actively participated. Last day of event ended with final 100-meter race and a thrilling tug of war game. In these competitions, Multan (Transmission) team won the match with first position by scoring 59 points while Lahore (Distribution) got second position with 52 points while Head Office and Faisalabad (Distribution) secured third position with 27 points each. Yaqub (Multan-Transmission) got the Best Player prize for his outstanding performance.

Managing Director Ali J Hamdani also participated in the event as the chief guest. While addressing the ceremony, he said SNGPL employees should actively participate in games. Regions should also engage in regular sports in a more organized manner. “Thats how we will be better able to monitor the overall performance of the teams,” he said. Ali J Hamdani also expressed interest in sprint race and tug of war game, lauded passion and efforts of all players. After the address, Managing Director Ali J Hamdani distributed prizes among teams who won the competition.

Senior management of SNGPL & Zubair Khan, President CBA, also participated in closing ceremony. After the ceremony, all players and organisers posed for a group photo with the managing director.