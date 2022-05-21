Chinese security delegation discussed Chinese nationals security plan with Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Chinese security authorities have agreed to work together to evolve a fool-proof security mechanism for Chinese working in the province in CPEC and non-CPEC projects.

The consensus emerged in a meeting between Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ External Security Commissioner Cheng Gouping along with their respective teams, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary was assisted by Acting IG Kamran Afzal, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Special Branch Javed Odho, Additional IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas, Rangers Colonel Nasrum Minullah, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh and others. The Chinese delegation members include Defence Attache Yang Yang, Deputy DG CTD State Security of China Zhou Shanwu, Counselor Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Daxue, Deputy DG International Cooperation (Public Security) Li Yuhong, Director Administration Chinese Embassy Sun Mingji, Deputy Director Asian Affairs Wei Guo and others.

The meeting, in the backdrop of the Karachi University incidents, agreed to work out a comprehensive plan to provide security to the Chinese nationals working in non-CPEC projects, on the pattern of CPEC-related projects security system.

The meeting was told that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already directed provincial police to conduct a security audit of the institutions/organization where Chinese are working under private arrangements.

The provincial Home Department is collecting the data of all the Chinese working in the province so that they could be brought under the security cover. For this purpose, the visiting delegation was also urged to help the provincial government to develop a comprehensive database, for which the delegation assured their full support.

The Chief Secretary, on behalf of the Sindh Chief Minister, offered the Chinese delegation that their proposals, if any, for the fool proof security of Chinese nationals working in Sindh would also be incorporated in the new security plan being worked out on national and provincial levels.

The Chief Secretary told the visiting delegation that the federal government has convened a meeting of all the provincial governments in Islamabad to discuss security of all the Chinese working in different provinces of the country next week.

The Chinese delegation was also briefed on the progress made so far into the Karachi University incident. The delegation was told that the day-to-day progress into the investigation of the case was being shared with the focal person, the Chinese authorities have nominated.

The Chinese delegation offered to strengthen provincial police by providing them important equipment and gadgets used for investigation and other policing purposes.

The chief secretary thanked the Chinese government for their support.

The Chinese delegation thanked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for visiting the Chinese Consulate just after the Karachi university incident and offered condolence for the departed souls.

He also attended the last rituals and memorial services of the Chinese killed in the blast at the consulate.