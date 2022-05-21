President urges PM to reconsider advice over Punjab Governor’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to reconsider his advice about the appointment of Governor Punjab as Omar Sarfraz Cheema still holds the office and there is no occasion to propose a new appointment.

Referring to President’s Secretariat’s earlier communication, dated May 09, 2022, the president reiterated that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution.

He said the present circumstances demanded that the incumbent governor should continue to hold that position, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The president also made reference to the governor Punjab’s letter, dated 23rd April 2022, and a report, dated 4th May 2022, in which it had been highlighted that the change in loyalties of the members of the Punjab Assembly, during the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab, and cobbling of the majority by illegal means had generated serious governance issues in the province as well as violated the Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The president further highlighted that the principled stand of the governor had been vindicated by the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 17, 2022, on Reference No 1 of 2022, moved by him.

He underscored that the stance of the governor Punjab was further augmented by the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on May 20, 2022, declaring the defection and changing loyalties of the 25 Members of Provincial Assembly Punjab (MPAs) in the election of Chief Minister, Punjab as the “worst form of betraying the electorate and party’s policy”.

He said 25 defecting MPAs had ceased to be members of the Punjab Assembly, as per ECP’s decision.

“In view of the above-mentioned facts, the President asked the Prime Minister to reconsider his advice with regard to the appointment of a new Governor Punjab in accordance with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution,” it was added.