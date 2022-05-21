Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child

Neha Rajpoot has finally moved on to the next stage of her life: motherhood. She and her husband Shahbaz Taseer have a baby boy.

Neha wrote on Instagram that their son’s name is Shavez Ali Taseer. This was how she told people about the news, which made many people happy and surprised.

Neha wrote, “Shahbaz and I feel so lucky to introduce the world to Shavez Ali Taseer, the newest member of our family. We will always be thankful to Allah for our little bundle of joy, and we have been so busy enjoying these precious first moments with our baby.

“To all my Instagram friends who have been wondering where I’ve been and sending me messages about it, I want to thank you for your love, care, and prayers! Will soon post about baby Shavez.”

Even though Neha didn’t post the picture of the baby, she said she would soon.

In September 2021, Neha and Shahbaz got married.