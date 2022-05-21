Kinnaird College hosts programme on the power of museums

ICOM (International Council of Museums) Pakistan organized a panel discussion to mark the International Museum Day at Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore. The event began with an opening note by the Principal of Kinnaird College Dr Rukhsana David who is also the Chair of ICOM Pakistan. She gave a short history of ICOM Pakistan and museums in general. She shared that each year there is a theme for the International Museum Day and this year it was the Power of Museums. This year the idea is to try bring about a positive change in the community through three lenses: 1. The power of achieving sustainability, 2. The power of digital innovation 3. Accessibility and the power of community building through education. Dr Rukhsana David said it was indeed heartening to have museum professionals on the panel to discuss and share their knowledge about museums.