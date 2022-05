Pakistan star opener Saeed Anwar battered India in the Independence Cup match in Chennai, smearing 194 off only 146 balls — then the biggest individual score in ODIs — in Pakistan’s 35-run victory. None of his team-mates got more than 39. It might have helped that he had Shahid Afridi as a runner from the 19th over — Anwar was free to concentrate on bashing boundaries, and he did: there were 22 fours and five sixes, three of them off consecutive deliveries from Anil Kumble.