Kiara Advani recalls her reaction when elderly woman walked up to her at a wedding

Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about her fan following and how she handles success in her career.

In an interview, Kiara said that she found her ‘first bout of fandom’ after featuring in Kabir Singh. She recalled her reaction when her fans recognised her after she travelled without masks when the restriction on Covid-19 masks was lifted. She also spoke about an incident when an elderly woman came up to her at a wedding.

Kabir Singh, a romantic drama, is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Kiara, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal.

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Kiara recalled, “In 2019, Kabir Singh released and that was the time for me when I had that first bout of fandom and all of that. Almost after a year, the pandemic happened and we were living in this masked generation where we could walk in and out of the airport and almost go incognito with that mask. Recently, when they lifted the ban first of all these two years during the pandemic I forgot about the euphoria of it. Recently, I took off the mask when we were coming here and that’s when they realised they actually know me. I forgot about it.”

She also added, “Just the other day, I was at a wedding and this very sweet elderly lady came up to me and in my head, there were so many people who would come for pictures and I was eating and I was like ‘I’ll have to put my plate down and oblige her with a photo’.”