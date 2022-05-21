‘Stranger Things 4’ releases first eight minutes of footage, shows Eleven’s rampage

The first eight minutes of Stranger Things season four released online and have left fans praising the new season. Taking to YouTube, Stranger Things shared the video and wrote, “What have you done? With one week to go, watch the first 8 minutes of ST4. And mark your calendars for our episode split announcement.”

The opening scene brings back Dr Martin Brenner and then the video continues with Hawkins National Laboratories in the 1970s. Psychically-gifted children are seen in a room playing. Martin takes Ten with him ‘for some lessons’. However, events soon turn grim as Ten sees a doctor at the facility and a child dead.

As Martin approaches the door, it blasts hurting him. After regaining consciousness, he steps out of the room to witness bloodshed all around the facility-dead bodies of children and security guards covered in blood. On entering a room, Eleven is seen standing with her back to him. Martin asked her, “What have you done?” Eleven turns around only to show blood streaming down her eyes and nose. Reacting to the video, a fan said, “I don’t usually get scared easily, but after seeing what stranger things has become, I’m truly terrified to see what’ll happen next. This was amazing.” Another said, “I did NOT expect that!! This season is gonna be something else for sure. Can’t wait!!” “They weren’t lying when they said this was gonna be a horror movie whattt,” commented a fan. “It’s only the first 8 minutes and it’s already got me all tense.”