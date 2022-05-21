Rupee extend losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs200.14 against the previous day’s closing of Rs199.99. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs200.5 and Rs202 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs1.78 and closed at Rs211.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs209.92. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of Rs2.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.91 as compared to its last closing of Rs247.59. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs54.48 and Rs53.35 respectively.