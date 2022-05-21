Pakistan earns $419m from travel services exports in 9 months

Pakistan earned $419.059m by exporting different travel services in various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 9.14pc as compared to the $383.960m same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services climbed by 9.11pc, from the $382.370m last year to the $417.189m during July-March 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 104.10pc while the education-related expenditure dropped by 8.47pc.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 9.25pc. Meanwhile, the exports of business services also surge by 17.61pc, from the $1.590m to the $1.870m, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 17.07pc during the first nine months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $5156.10m against the exports of $4404.24m in July-March (2020-21). The imports also rose by 31.33pc by growing from $6347.08m last year to $8334.39m during the period under review.