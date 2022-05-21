FDI inflows down 1.6pc in 10 months

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan declined to $1.455b in July-April (2021-22) compared to the FDI inflows of $1.48b recorded during same period, a year ago, showing a negative growth of 1.6pc.

On year-on-year basis, the FDI rose to $170.6m in April 2022 against $169.0m recorded during the same month of the preceding year, according to the data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

The country wise data shows that China remained the top country posting $355.8m FDI during first 10 months of current fiscal year compared to the investment worth of $699.6m recorded during same period of last year.

United States was the second largest country with investment of $223.4m during the period under review against the net investment of $112.7m recorded during first 10 months of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Foreign Direct Investment from Hong Kong rose to $133.9m in during the period under review compared to the net FDI of $127.6m in Jul-April 2020-21.

The foreign investment from Netherlands posted a growth as it surged to US$80.8m compared to the FDI of US$46.6m during July-April 2020-21.

Similarly, the FDI from Singapore witnessed a surge of 2.532pc as it rose to $97.4m from mere $3.7m in the first 10 months of the preceding fiscal year.

The FDI from Switzerland also surged to $119.8m from $54.3m and that of U.A.E. rose to $118.2m in Jul-April (2021-22) from $94.3m. Investment from Malaysia also increased from $36.0m last year to $71m in the corresponding period of current fiscal year. Similarly the FDI from Kuwait also rose to $40.1m from zero investment in same period of previous fiscal year.