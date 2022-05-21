Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that positive talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in the economic situation very soon.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the country’s current account deficit (CAD) during the month of April has come down to $623m, less than half the average for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22. The minister thanked the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan, and pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology. He requested them to present a plan to export out of Pakistan and offered them tax breaks for that purpose. Talking to APP, Ambassador Haque said, “We have signed a letter of cooperation with the business association of China to establish Pakistan’s online pavilion on the very popular Chinese social media platform TikTok which is now promoting trade relationships with a number of countries.” He said the online pavilion; the first national pavilion of any country to be established on TikTok will help in promoting Pakistani products in China. Ambassador Haque observed that the trade between our two countries would be expanding very fast in the coming years.

“China is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner. Last year, we had a record increase of Pakistan’s exports to China and the agro products, food products, leather and textile are now becoming very popular in China,” he added. He expressed the confidence that these platforms, which have millions of followers in China, and are used very extensively for buying in China, will be a very good initiative to further promote products our culture and promoting exports. In the end, Ambassador Haque and President Lu also signed the Letter of Cooperation to formally initiate the establishment of Pakistan’s national pavilions in China.