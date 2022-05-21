IT exports up 29.29pc in 10 months: Amin

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque here on Friday said the Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.29pc in ten months of the current financial year. In a statement, he said, “ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July 2021 to April 2022 during FY2021-22 have surged to $2.198b at a growth rate of 29.29pc in comparison to $1.7b during the same period in FY 2020-21.” He said in April 2022, the ICT export remittances are $249m at a growth rate of 29.02pc when compared to $193m reported for the month of April 2021. However, he said in comparison to export remittances of $260m during the previous month of March 2022, the remittances in April 2022are lower by $11m. The net exports for the period July 2021 to April 2022 during FY 2021-22 are $1.665b, which is 75.75pc of $2.198b in ICT exports; he said adding, last year, for the same period the net exports were $1.274b, which was 74.94pc of $1.7b in ICT exports.