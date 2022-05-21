LHC issues notice to Punjab govt on plea challenging dismissal of 19 law officers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government for May 23 on petitions challenging dismissal of 19 provincial law officers.

However, the court declined the request for immediate restoration of the law officers.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by sacked law officers, including Anis Ali Hashmi.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob represented the Punjab government in the court and opposed the petitions. He submitted that the Punjab government had powers to appoint and remove the law officers.

However, the petitioner’s counsel Haroon Dugal submitted that the Punjab governor had appointed the petitioners and only he was empowered to remove them. The counsel further requested the court to seek summary for appointment of law officers. If the summary was approved by the cabinet then the law secretary was not empowered to remove the law officers, he added.

At this, the court directed the additional advocate general to submit summary and rules of the business, besides posing various questions about the powers of the chief minister in the matter.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and issued notices to the Punjab government and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government removed the petitioners including 4 additional advocate general and 15 assistant advocate general from their posts, a few days ago.

Effective policing gets murderer capital punishment: The effective policing of Rawalpindi Police has resulted in death penalty and fine of Rs.0.4 million on the murderer who killed a person on minor conflict during motorbike parking in the limits of City Police Station.

The culprit Abid Ali who killed and individual was given capital punishment by Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The case was registered in City Police Station in December 2020 on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

Rawalpindi police conducted an effective investigation and challaned the culprit with solid evidence.

SSP Ghazanfar Ali Shah commended the legal and investigation team for their conviction.