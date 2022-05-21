Govt’s focal point is to serve humanity: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said the incumbent government was making efforts to overcome public problems by decreasing flour price.

He was talking with the Members Provincial Assembly Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warriach and Moawia Azam who called on him here.

The chief minister said, “The focal point of our politics is service to humanity.” He added that the 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs.490 rupees, instead of Rs.650, and steps were also being taken to reduce the prices of ghee and sugar.

The CM regretted that the price hike had broken the backbone of the common man during the four year tenure of Imran Niazi as the Imran-led government played havoc with the people. The one lacking concern for the people did not deserve to be a ruler, he added.

MPAs congratulated the chief minister for bringing a record decrease in flour price. Jugnu Mohsin said that a genuine relief was given to people while Bilal Asghar Warriach termed it an appreciable step.

CM removes chairman, controller BISE over examination paper leak: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has removed Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mahmood and Controller Shahenshah Babar Khan from their posts over examination paper leak issue and a notification has also been issued by the Education department.

Shahenshah Babur Khan has been suspended under the PEEDA Act for being negligent while Nasir Mehmood Awan of Government Gordon College Rawalpindi has been given additional charge of the post of the controller (exam), said a handout issued here.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal has been given additional charge for the post of chairman BISE Rawalpindi. A committee has been formed to inquire into the issue with UET’s Director of External Linkages Dr Muhammad Shafiq as its convener.

DPI Colleges’ Director (Admin) Sahibzada Faisal Khurshid and FIA’s cyber crime expert will be the members of this committee. The committee would submit a report to the CM in seven days.

CM directs measures to stop spread of dengue, cholera: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which steps being taken for the prevention and treatment of dengue as well as cholera came under review.

The CM emphasised that it was foremost priority to stop the spread of dengue and cholera in the province at every costs. He directed the concerned departments to do their duties in a proactive manner and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention of these diseases.

He directed that committees be constituted at the lower tiers so that surveillance mechanism be improved.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that implementation on the monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should also be carried out with continuity. He warned the departments concerned to come into action as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The secretary health, in his briefing about the dengue and cholera diseases in the province informed that there were 101 confirmed dengue patients in Punjab. He further apprised that for the prevention of cholera, the process of chlorination and other proposals were reviewed.

Member Punjab Assembly Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health and officers concerned attended the meeting.

CM condoles death of Sardar Asif Ali: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali. In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.