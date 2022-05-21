Pakistan can overcome trade deficit through conducive environment: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Friday said Pakistan can overcome trade deficit through addressing the concerns of the business community and providing them with a conducive environment.

“Reducing the trade deficit is indispensable for ensuring the economic stability in the country for which we have to promote business activities in the country”, she said while addressing the “3rd Pakistan Gems, Jewelry and Fashion Expo 2022”.

The exhibition being arranged by the Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce which will continue at the local hotel in the federal capital till Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Marri assured the business community of conveying their basic concerns to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as well as the relevant Commerce Ministry. She said there is no doubt that Pakistan is a rich country in terms of natural resources which are a great asset for our country.

However there is a need to use these raw materials effectively for which the business community needs support from the government. Earlier, the federal minister took a round of the stalls displaying the unique collection of gems, jewelry and fashion products. She interacted with various stall holders during the exhibition and encouraged them.