Pakistan’s national pavilions open in Beijing

A signing ceremony for the establishment of Pakistan’s national pavilions (offline & online) in Beijing was held here at the Pakistani Embassy on Thursday, according to a Gwadar Pro’s report.

To enhance the access to Pakistani products in China, social media TikTok would be used, said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Mr. Lu Hongjun, President of China Asian Economic Development Association Urban Cooperation Committee (CAEDA- UCC), and greatly appreciated CAEDA’s proactive role in strengthening bilateral trade ties and promoting Pakistan’s quality products in Chinese offline and online markets.

He also expressed his confidence that Pakistan’s national pavilions in Beijing and on TikTok will serve as promising platforms for the promotion of trade linkages, business expansion, cultural promotion, and people-to-people exchanges between the two iron-brothers.

“[I’m] Pleased to formalize Pakistan national pavilions (offline & online) in Beijing and on TikTok at a signing ceremony held at the Embassy today. With such initiatives, we are working to enhance the access of Pakistani products to the Chinese markets,” the ambassador tweeted after the signing ceremony. Lu thanked the ambassador for his continuous support for the establishment of Pakistan’s national pavilions and for promoting trade ties between the two brotherly countries. He also assured CAEDA’s full commitment to complete these proposed pavilions at the earliest. In the end, Ambassador Haque and President Lu also signed the Letter of Cooperation to formally initiate the establishment of Pakistan’s national pavilions in China.