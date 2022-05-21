Zhao Shiren assumes charge as China’s new Consul General

Zhao Shiren is the new Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore. He assumed his charge vowing to elevate relations between China and Pakistan, especially the Punjab Province, to high altitude of friendliness and to play his impactful role for bolstering CPEC with fresh vigor and fool-proof security.

A career diplomat, Consul General Zhao arrived in Pakistan on May 10th after completing his post in Chinese Embassy in Denmark as Deputy Head since 2018.

Newly-appointed Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren presented Letter of Appointment to H.E. Ali Faraz, Deputy Chief Protocol, Camp Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lahore at a ceremony, held at State Guest House Lahore on May 19th. Ali Faraz welcomed the Consul General and assured him of his government’s support, especially providing a safe environment for the Chinese nationals working and living in Punjab. Newly appointed Deputy Consul General Cao Ke and outgoing Deputy Consul General Peng Zhengwu also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the Chinese envoy stressed that he would make every possible effort to strengthen the unique China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship and work with Pakistani side to bring the tangible benefits of CPEC to both countries and two peoples. Before coming to Pakistan, he served as Minister-Counselor in Denmark, and once performed his duty in Africa and the US. He replaced Mr Long Dingbin, former Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore who completed his 4 years term on January 25, 2021.