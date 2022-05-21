LDA, developers thanked for road carpeting in F-Block

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and developer friends have won hearts by completing work on the long dead and buried project of F-Block of the Lahore Press Club Housing Society within record three days, said journalist leader Asif Butt in a statement.

He said a history has been made by carpeting all the roads on a fast-track basis under the supervision of President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and the Pioneers Group. “Only Allah Almighty can reward Azam Chaudhry and our developer friends for making this project doable. They are my benefactors for all my life,” Asif said.

He said huge claims were made in the past with regard to the F-block’s development. “The ruling group, of which some are our friends, always emotionally mistreated us and our families, but this time around we bid good-bye to the ‘politics of December’ for good and really sweat it out to finish the unaccomplished job in a limited time. Now service masts will be installed, and PHA Park and a green belt will also be established. Mr Azam Chaudhry and the governing body of the press club would inform the F-Block members about the future strategy in this regard,” Asif said.