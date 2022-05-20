World’s deafening silence over Yasin unfair trail deplorable: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: The senior hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick termed the conviction of her husband and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik by an Indian court in fictitious and fabricated cases as shameful and vowed that Kashmiris would not rest till reverse the verdict and ensure his release from Indian unlawful detention.

Speaking at a protest demonstration against the unfair trial of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri detainees here outside Faisal Mosque on Friday, she urged the Indian authorities to revisit the shameful decision and order his graceful release. She said that Yasin has been the face of freedom struggle of Kashmir and his resilience and courage has given Kashmiris new hope that is the reason the Indian occupation forces are now planning to take his life. Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, warned that if the fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeated the same old mistake of silencing the freedom fighters through tortured to death and judicial murders, as it would be tantamount to put the India into an unending war whose flames would reduce India into ashes.

She said that fascist Modi led government turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a tortured cell and world largest prison and silencing the top hurriyat leaders one after another but unfortunately the international community observed a deafening silence over the unabated heinous war crimes being committed by Indian authorities, which is deplorable. Mushaal urged Indian authorities to stop the victimization of the true representatives of the Kashmiri people and let them decide their fate because all brutal and inhuman acts failed to server their purpose to defuse the freedom struggle.

The hurriyat leader said that Yasin is symbol of peaceful resistance movement to break the shackles of Indian slavery and he could not be deterred by implicating him in false and fabricated cases. She reminded the world powers, UN bodies and human right organisations of their due responsibility to raise voice against this world worst criminal act of convicting Yasin and force Indian authorities to release him from jail.