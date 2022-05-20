PM takes notice of Sanobar trees’ fire in Balochistan’s Sherani District

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday took notice of the eruption of fire in Sanobar trees in Baluchistan’s Sherani District, and expressed his grief and shock over the death of three persons.

He directed the federal disaster management departments to take action on an immediate basis.

The prime minister further directed to take immediate measures, in cooperation with the provincial government, to put out the fire that erupted in the radius of seven kilometres.

He also ordered an investigation into the incident and fix the responsibility.

The prime minister directed to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured and shift them to the burn centres. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the fire incident.