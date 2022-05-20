Kaira calls on PML-Q Chief to inquire his health

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called on PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. Qamar Zaman Kaira inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, said a press release. Moreover, the press release also stated that both leaders discussed the current political situation of the country. Meanwhile, PML-Q Chief congratulated Qamar Zaman Kaira on taking over the portfolio of Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present in the meeting.