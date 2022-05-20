Wives of Diplomats assure to play role for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Madam Albana Planeja, wife of Ambassador of Italy and Ms. Mariana Neves Pochino, wife of Ambassador of Portugal visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss matters for promoting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

They interacted with women entrepreneurs of various sectors including IT, automobile, real estate, fashion designing, handmade products, health, education and discussed with them various options for better promotion of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that women are half of our total population and without bringing them in the mainstream of economy, it is not possible for Pakistan to realize its full economic potential.

He said that ICCI has always been raising a strong voice for the economic empowerment of women so that they could achieve a prosperous career and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country. He briefed the wives of diplomats about the various initiatives of ICICI to promote women entrepreneurs in the region.

Ms. Fatma Azim former Senior Vice President ICCI, Dr. Afshan Malik, Irum Pirzada, Zaibun Nisa, Arifa Liaquat, Safeena Shah, Nasira Ali, Nageena Khaleeq and others briefed the wives of diplomats about the products being produced by women entrepreneurs in the region and their potential in international market.

They also highlighted the key issues being faced by the businessmen in Pakistan. They said that Pakistani women are very talented and have great potential to excel in the business field. However, lack of easy access to finance, stringent collateral requirements of banks and lack of supportive measures from the government side were major barriers for women start-ups and stressed that the government should address these issues to promote women entrepreneurs.

They said that women entrepreneurs needed support to connect them with the international market and urged the diplomatic sector to play a role to provide them opportunities in potential world markets.

Madam Albana Planeja, wife of Ambassador of Italy and Ms. Mariana Neves Pochino, wife of Ambassador of Portugal appreciated the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of businesswomen, who are doing successful businesses despite many challenges.

They assured that they would positively play a role for women entrepreneurs in every possible manner so that they could further grow in business and contribute more effectively towards the economic development of Pakistan.