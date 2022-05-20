Sherry Rehman for generating 60 % electricity through clean energy sources by 2030

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday informed the National Assembly that we have to make a commitment to generate 60 percent of electricity through clean renewable energy by 2030.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said that Pakistan had vast resources to generate clean energy. Currently 32 per cent electricity was being generated through clean while 68 per cent from other resources called dirty energy, she said.

She said there were 11 coal based power plants out of which six were operational. Coal based generated energy was not environment friendly as per international standard, she added.

The minister said Pakistan Clean Air Programme had been initiated to cope with the issue of pollution and improve air quality. Under the Clean Green Programme, ministries of Energy, Petroleum and Industries would work jointly, she said.

She said that zigzag technology had been installed at around 20,000 brick-kilns to reduce air pollution with the assistance of foreign donors.

After the 18 constitution Amendment, the Ministry of Climate Change had been mandated to conserve, rehabilitate and protect the environment within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad, she said.