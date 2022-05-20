FM Bilawal invites Pakistan-US Congressional Caucus to visit Pakistan

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while thanking US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), for her keen interest in strengthening Pakistan-US ties, invited her and the Congressional Caucus to visit Pakistan.

In a meeting with her here Thursday, on the sidelines of ‘Global Food Security Call for Action’ and the Security Council’s open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security Conflict and Food Security, the foreign minister also lauded Congresswoman Jackson for her outstanding leadership of the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

The congresswoman appreciated the vision of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for advancing Pakistan-US relations.

Appreciating the work of the congresswoman, the foreign minister said that she was the greatest advocate of Pakistan-US relations.

He said that he would pursue engagement with the US and soon visit Washington DC to unlock the true potential of the bilateral ties.

He noted that ties between Pakistan and the US had cemented through enhanced interaction and exchanges between the leadership, parliamentarians, students and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal and the congresswoman discussed cooperation in climate change, CT, humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and ease of travel between Pakistan and the US.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was committed to promoting entrepreneurship and protecting women’s rights and democracy. Congresswoman Jackson said that she would fully support the foreign minister’s endeavors and continue to highlight Pakistan’s efforts for women empowerment, fostering democracy and stability.