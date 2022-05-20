ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its unanimous decision, announced to de-seat 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly.

The ECP has conducted total eight hearings on the reference.

In the election for the chief minister’s slot on April 16, 2022, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz got 197 votes as opposed to the required number of 186 in the House of 371, meaning the support of PTI dissidents was key to his victory.

Hamza Shehbaz garnered 197 votes to beat Elahi — his rival, whose party PML-Q and ally PTI boycotted the election held on April 16. Hamza will now lose the majority as the dissidents have been de-seated. As they had voted in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the election of Chief Minister Punjab slot.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Uzma Kardar, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mehar Mohammad Aslam and Faisal Hayat.

The verdict has gained more importance after the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63(A), holding that the vote of dissident MPs cannot be counted.

The decision was made with a majority of 3-2, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazeer Alam dissented from the decision. The hearing of the case commenced on March 21 under a two-member bench, which was later increased to a larger bench by CJP Bandial.

Furthermore, article 63(A) cannot be interpreted alone, other articles also need to be kept in context, said the Cheif Justice in the verdict.