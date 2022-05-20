National Assembly to appoint Leader of Opposition today

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani asked the lawmakers to submit their nominations for appointment of the Leader of the Opposition by 3 p.m. on May 20.

As the House proceedings started, he in an announcement said the signature count of members of the National Assembly on the proposed nominations in their presence would be made at 4 p.m. today (Friday), following which the nominee, getting the majority, would be announced as Leader of the Opposition.

The slot of the Leader of Opposition had fallen vacant after the success of no-confidence against the prime minister on April 10 that led to the in-house change.