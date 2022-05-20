CM Hamza takes notice of leakage of exam papers

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz issued a notice regarding the leaking of examination papers by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi.

Dr. Khalid Mehmood, chairman of the Rawalpindi Board, and Shahnshah Babar Khan, controller of examinations, were suspended by the chief minister.

Shahenshah Babar Khan was suspended for neglect of duty under the Peda Act.

Nasir Mehmood Awan, an assistant professor at Government Gordon College in Rawalpindi, has been given the additional responsibility of examinations controller.

Commissioner of Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal has been given the additional responsibility of chairman of the Rawalpindi Board.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, a special committee has been established to investigate the situation. The committee will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, Director of External Linkages at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

Sahibzada Faisal Khurshid, Director Admin DPI Colleges, and a cybercrime expert from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will join the committee. The committee will determine why the papers were leaked. It will also identify the responsible parties.

In addition to making recommendations to prevent future document leaks, the committee will submit a seven-day report to the chief minister.