Imran expected to give final call for Islamabad march in PTI’s Multan rally today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning a power show in Multan on Friday (today), where its chairman Imran Khan is expected to issue the final call to party workers and supporters for a long march on Islamabad.

Earlier, while speaking to PTI supporters in Islamabad, the PTI chairman stated that the main goal of organizing protest rallies across the country was to achieve real freedom by removing current ‘imported rulers’ through elections.

PTI chief Imran Khan told party workers that the entire nation had rejected the “imported government,” which he claimed was not independent enough to make decisions for public relief.

Imran Khan, who has been addressing massive public meetings in all major cities across the country since his ouster from the government, also told party workers and supporters in Multan that he would issue the final call for a march on Islamabad in the final such public meeting.

In several speeches since his ouster, Imran Khan has publicly blamed the United States for his removal from office.