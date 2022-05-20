FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for Pakistan after a 3-day UN visit

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Islamabad after a whirlwind 3-day trip to New York during which he participated in high-level U.S. convened meetings on food security, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine, and interacted with some key diplomats.

The foreign minister was seen off by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, as well as Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan.

He went through a tightly-laid schedule on his first major foray in international diplomacy after assuming the post of foreign minister in the new coalition cabinet.

During his stay, he held talks with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the President of UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid and a number of foreign ministers, including Italy and Turkey during which he highlighted Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities.