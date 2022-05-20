Five new Punjab assistant AGs appointed with approval of CM Hamza

The law secretary appointed five new lawyers as Punjab assistant advocate generals with the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Amjad Ali Chattah, Muhammad Nasir Chohan, and Sardar Tariq Mehmood are among the judicial officers whose appointment has been announced. Shafqat Ali Khan and Syed Muhammad Fahd Tirmazi.

The new appointees have already arrived at the Advocate General’s Office, where they will begin their duties on Friday morning.

Mr. Chattah and Mr. Chohan have both previously worked as law enforcement officers. Mr Chohan was a staunch supporter of the PML-N during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Mr Chattah, on the other hand, remained low-key during the previous PTI regime, following the doctrine of necessity.