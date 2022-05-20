Allies support govt’s tough decisions to save Pakistan’s economy

KARACHI: The PML-N-led government’s allies, the PPP and the MQM, believe the government must finish its term in order to make difficult decisions for Pakistan’s faltering economy.

The government’s allies backed the government’s “tough decision” to address the economic crisis.

They ruled out any benefit from installing a caretaker government now for an early election in an interview with Geo News on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath.

According to PPP leader Khursheed Shah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has full authority to make difficult decisions in order to save the country. “The country will suffer if we do not make difficult decisions,” he said.

Following the implementation of electoral reforms in September or October, the government should move toward elections, he said, adding that holding elections immediately and establishing a caretaker government would plunge the country into a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka.

When questioned about whether the prime minister is incapable of making critical decisions. In response, Shah lamented the inability of a government to make decisions with its hands tied.

On the programme, Faisal Sabzwari of the MQM stated that fixing the economy would take more than a year of consistency. “It’s a matter of national security, so precise and timely decisions are required, and the MQM is willing to pay the price for difficult national decisions,” he said.

He also opposed the immediate formation of a caretaker government, arguing that its decisions would be viewed as untrustworthy by the international organization from which the country receives loans.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on the show that the problem requires help from all sides. He stated that in this unprecedented crisis, the establishment, all political leaders, all prime ministers, and the president must support these difficult decisions.

As a result, he stated that the National Security Committee should meet to assess the situation and share responsibility for making the necessary decisions. If the affected parties do not want to bear the burden of difficult decisions in a situation that was not created by this government, he believes the government should resign.