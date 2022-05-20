Daily Times

List of banned items

* Mobile phones

* Home appliances

* Fruits and dry fruits (except Afghanistan)

* Crockery

* Private weapons and ammunition

* Shoes

* Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)

* Headphones and loudspeakers

* Sauces, ketchup etc.

* Doors and window frames

* Travelling bags and suitcases

* Sanitary ware

* Fish and frozen fish

* Carpets (except Afghanistan)

* Preserved fruits

* Tissue paper

* Furniture

* Shampoos

* Automobile

* Confectionary

* Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags

* Jams and jelly

* Cornflakes

* Bathroom ware/toiletries

* Heaters/blowers

* Sunglasses

* Kitchenware

* Aerated water

* Frozen meat

* Juices

* Pasta etc

* Ice cream

* Cigarettes

* Shaving goods

* Luxury leather apparel

* Musical instruments

* Saloon items like hairdryers etc.

* Chocolates

